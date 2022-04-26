OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a convenience store clerk after a robbery.

In September of 2020, officials say George Lorenze Way robbed a convenience store near SW 15th Street and Mustang Road.

After he walked out of the store, authorities say the store clerk, Laura Taylor, walked outside.

At that point, she was fatally shot.

“It’s unclear as to why she followed him out into the parking lot. However, it’s not unusual for a store clerk to do that. To see which direction a person is fleeing or what type of vehicle they’re getting into so they can get a better description,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

Way was ultimately arrested on complaints of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

According to court records, Way waived his right to a trial and entered a blind plea to both charges.

His sentencing is set for July 14.