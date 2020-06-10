Oklahoma man expected in federal court on weapons charges following FBI raid

MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man who was charged after the FBI searched his property is expected to be in federal court on Wednesday morning.

Last week, Christopher Ledbetter’s home in McLoud was raided by multiple law enforcement agencies after the FBI received a search warrant for his property.

Federal agents say they found possible grenades, fireworks, and dozens of weapons. Authorities also say they located an AK-47 inside Ledbetter’s Jeep, and the FBI determined that he didn’t have a license for an automatic weapon.

“It’s technically a tax stamp,” Glenn Johnson, Ledbetter’s stepfather, said. “That’s all it is.”

The 29-year-old was arrested and charged with unlawfully possessing a fully automatic machine gun.

Ledbetter says he’s a veteran and part of a militia group called the Sons of Liberty. He is active on his YouTube channel, posting about his ongoing clash with the McLoud Police Department and said he was looking to file a complaint against an officer.

“This is the McLoud Police Department right behind me and they are hiding and lying about everything,” Ledbetter said in a YouTube video from earlier this year.

Ledbetter has filmed himself multiple times shooting his AK-47.

The FBI says they’ve been watching his posts for months and point to several comments on social media about his possible inventory, including, “I like carrying a select fire and grenades just to make sure I’m always illegal, lol.”

If convicted, Ledbetter faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

He is expected to be in federal court on Wednesday morning for his preliminary hearing. His family and friends tell KFOR they plan to protest outside the courthouse.