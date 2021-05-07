Oklahoma man faces first-degree murder charge for death of 1-year-old

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

Taylor Lambert

BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Sayre, Okla., man is suspected of killing a one-year-old child.

Taylor Lambert, 30, was arrested on a felony warrant for suspicion of first-degree murder – child abuse, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release.

The Sayre Police Department asked OSBI on Nov. 14, 2020, to investigate the suspicious death of one-year-old Kashton Ashley, who died on that day.

“Autopsy results showed the baby’s death was the result of a homicide. Lambert was the boyfriend of Kashton’s mother at the time of his death,” the news release states.

Sayre officers and Department of Wildlife Game Wardens arrested Lambert. He was booked into the Beckham County Sheriff’s Office.

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

