Oklahoma man facing additional charges following third cross country runner’s death

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man is facing additional charges following the death of another high school cross country runner in Moore.

On Feb. 3, 57-year-old Max Townsend drove his truck into a group of cross country runners from Moore High School.

Rachel Freeman died just feet away from the school after being hit.

Officials say Yuridia Martinez, a sophomore, also died from injuries she sustained in the crash.

A week after the crash, Townsend was charged with 13 counts in Cleveland County District Court.

At the time, Townsend was facing two counts of first-degree manslaughter, two counts of leaving the scene of a fatality accident, and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more.

He is also charged with three counts of driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury, and five counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Online court records indicate that Townsend is facing additional charges following the death of Kolby Crum.

Days ago, officials announced that Crum also died from his injuries.

“It is with immeasurable grief and sorrow that we share that Kolby left his earthly home to finish his race in heaven this morning. He impacted the lives around him in positive ways every day. He is so loved by so many and will be deeply missed. Please pray for peace that surpasses all understanding for his family and friends as they grieve the tremendous and devastating loss of this precious young man. Please pray on. #heartofalion,” The Prayers for Kolby Facebook page shared.

Following Crum’s death, Townsend is now facing an additional count of manslaughter and an additional count of leaving the scene of a fatality accident.