TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a man is now facing three murder charges after human remains were found in a shallow grave in Tulsa.

As detectives investigated a missing persons case, homicide detectives received a tip about a body in a wooded area.

Authorities say a patrol officer helping detectives found evidence of a shallow grave near E. Admiral Pl. and 124th E. Ave.

Officials were able to find human remains and identified the victim as 24-year-old Tyra Whitaker.

Whitaker was last seen on Jan. 19 as she got into a Chevy pickup truck with her boyfriend, Terryl Brooks.

Authorities say Brooks has already been arrested and charged with the murders of two other women in the Tulsa area.

Around 3:30 p.m. on April 3, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to an apartment complex in the 6200 block of E. 32nd St. to check the welfare of a woman who hadn’t been seen in a couple of days.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Star Rainbow Dancer dead in her apartment from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators learned that Dancer had been allowing Brooks to stay with her the previous week.

Detectives say evidence at the scene led them to believe that Dancer’s murder was connected to the killing of Elizabeth Dillard on March 25.

Brooks is now facing three first-degree murder charges in connection with the deaths.