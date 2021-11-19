Oklahoma man facing felony charge after allegedly hiding camera in work bathroom

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly planted a camera in the bathroom at his work.

“Obviously a very creepy situation for anyone going into that bathroom and finding a camera mounted under the toilet,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Zachary Harrison, a former employee at a marijuana warehouse in downtown Oklahoma City, is facing a felony charge after one of his coworkers claims he put a camera under a bathroom toilet seat.

According to the affidavit, the victim “pulled her pants down and sat on the toilet, when she noticed a pen type camera device under her seat… making the toilet set not lay completely flat.”

“She notified her boss immediately. Just as she was about to take a picture of it for evidence, a male rushes into the room. Grabs the camera and rushes right back out,” Knight said.

The affidavit also said, “her supervisors took pictures of areas where it appeared Zachary had used tape around the restroom to hold the camera as he moved it around to different locations.”

“It was taped. It had been apparently taped to the tank. They found tape in other parts of the bathroom. This one was taped under the toilet seat. That’s where she actually found the camera mounted,” Knight said.

Harrison was then fired.

The employment termination paperwork stating, “He was using hidden cameras to record people in the bathroom,” and “He signed the termination document with his name.”

“He was an employee of that business so it did not take long to figure out who he was and what he was up to,” Knight said.

As of Friday at 5 p.m., Harrison has not been arrested, but the crime is considered a felony. He is charged with one count of taking clandestine photographs/video.