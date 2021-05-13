Oklahoma man fights for family farm after losing 5 siblings to COVID-19

OKARCHE, Okla. (KFOR) – In a matter of four months, this Oklahoma family lost five members to COVID-19.

Five siblings all died of COVID-19.

The surviving brother first shared their story last year, and KFOR caught up with him again for an update on his new mission in life: to save the farm.

The Annuschat family farm has been around almost as long as Okarche, Oklahoma.

The ranch is 829 acres, northeast of Okarche.

Art and Ruth Annaschat raised 10 kids. They farmed wheat, milked cows, bred sheep and ran cattle.

“This family has lots of roots,” said Robert Medley, of the Okarche Warrior. “A lot of people knew them.”

The local newspaper, the Okarche Warrior, has been covering this family tragedy recently.

Five sibling have died of COVID-19; four of them died within three weeks late last year.

“The compassion that all of us in the family have gotten through all of this has been so overwhelming,” said Larry Annuschat

Larry is the only surviving son; the baby of the family.

And so when the farm went to auction last month, it was Larry left fighting to keep the farm.

The night before the auction Larry went to church.

He asked the Lord for a sign, for help healing this pain and to honor the legacy of his four brothers.

Those brothers were the heartbeat of Annaschat Farms.

“I don’t know what God’s up to,” Annuschat said. “He’s up to something. It’s not over yet.”

