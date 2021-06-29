Oklahoma man fights years-long restitution battle over stolen vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro man says he’s been fighting for nearly $11,000 dollars in restitution for two years after his truck was stolen and parts were ripped out.

Greg Moore’s truck was stolen right out of his driveway in 2019. For months, he heard nothing about where it might be.

“I reported it stolen and didn’t hear anything for four months,” said Moore.

He says finally, police found the truck, but the damage was severe.

“They’d taken a crowbar and pried the door off and pried the dashboard out. They had taken a wrench or something and pried the outside parts out of it,” he said.

Moore says he spent $17,000 in repairs.

Police caught the suspect, Michael Scott and eventually, he was convicted of the crimes and sent to jail.

A judge also ordered Scott to pay Moore $10,900 in restitution, but Moore says he’s heard nothing about the money.

“He owed me 10,900 dollars in restitution, but I never received any money at all.”

Attorney Jason Lowe says unfortunately, this isn’t uncommon.

“Especially an individual that’s sentenced to prison, that person obviously doesn’t have the resources to pay you back,” said Lowe.

He says often, there’s no incentive for the criminal to pay victims back.

“An individual that is a criminal defendant more than likely doesn’t have the resources more than likely doesn’t really care about his credit or really doesn’t care about a garnishment,” said Lowe.

Lowe says Moore’s best option would likely be to hire an attorney for a civil suit, but even then, he says it may not be worth it.

“You have to hire an attorney to represent you and that stuff costs and by the time you file all those actions and then you’re out on a whole bunch of attorney fees, so sometimes it doesn’t make sense,” said Lowe.

KFOR reached out to the District Attorney’s office, and we have not received a call back. However, Moore tells us Prater has been in contact with him and will help with his case.