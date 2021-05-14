Oklahoma man forces school lockdown on last day of semester after saying “someone was trying to kill him,”

BOWLEGS, Okla. (KFOR) – A terrifying situation unfolded at Bowlegs High School after a drunk man showed up at the school with a gun.

School officials with the Bowlegs School District say Michale Coffee walked into the high school with a gun and told school officials he was in danger.

“We had a parent that comes on campus and said someone was trying to kill him and that he had a gun,” said Superintendent Rick Sullinger.

Sullinger said he told the school’s principal he had the weapon but never flashed it. That confession forced the school to go on lockdown.

“I think this is the first time I think I have ever been in a lockdown drill where it wasn’t a drill,” said Bowlegs High School coach Luke Clark.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Department said Coffee handed over the firearm to the principal by the time deputies arrived.

Authorities said they believe Coffee was suffering from a mental crisis and never planned to hurt anyone.

“I don’t believe from the investigation he had any intentions on using that firearm,” said Undersheriff Matt Haley.

Coffee is being housed at the Seminole County Jail.

Because Coffee is a member of the Cherokee nation, the case may fall under McGirt ruling and end up in tribal or federal court.

As for the school, officials say they are in the process of stepping up safety measures.