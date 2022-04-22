COLLINSVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter in Tulsa County.

The Tulsa County jury found 22-year-old Levi Cobbler guilty of first-degree manslaughter for the November 2020 death of 26-year-old Robert Dale Henderson III.

The jury recommended Cobbler serve 28 years in prison.

Cobbler will be formally sentenced on June 15.

Levi Cobbler. Photo from OSBI.

Collinsville Police Department officers were called to a residence in the 300 block of North 12th Street during the early morning hours of Nov. 26, 2020, after receiving a 9-1-1 call, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials.

Officers went inside the home and found Henderson dead.

Collinsville police requested OSBI assistance with the investigation.

OSBI agents developed Cobbler as the murder suspect and arrested him.