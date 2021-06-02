Oklahoma man found guilty of disturbing case of child abuse

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been convicted of several counts of child abuse and sexual assault after he reportedly fled to Hong Kong to avoid the charges.

In 2019, Jose Perez Manarang, Jr. was arrested after shocking allegations of child abuse surfaced.

According to court documents, “Manarang would put a plastic trash bag and tie it off around [the child’s] neck until [they] ‘about died.’”

Documents state he would also “spank [the child’s] face until it was swollen” and “kick [the child] in the chest with boots on.”

Once the allegations were reported to police, investigators say Manarang fled to Hong Kong.

He was ultimately brought back to Oklahoma and was charged with two counts of rape, child sexual abuse, lewd molestation or indecent proposal, three counts of child abuse, soliciting a minor for indecent exposure, and two counts of procuring pornography.

During the non-jury trial, Manarang’s defense team rested after calling no witnesses.

Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman found Manarang guilty on all counts.

He was sentenced to six life sentences, plus 80 years.