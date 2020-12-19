Oklahoma man gets 10 years behind bars for hit and run manslaughter

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Delaware County, Okla., man was sentenced to prison on Friday for a hit and run death that occurred in Colcord three years ago.

James Warren Winningham, 43, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter, with 10 of those 20 years suspended. He was also sentenced to 10 years for assault and battery, 10 years for leaving the scene of an accident that caused injury and two years for leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death. The sentences will all run concurrently, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release.

Winningham, who plead guilty to each charge, killed 44-year-old Bobby Shaffer Jr. on the night of Oct. 21, 2017, according to the news release.

Shaffer died in the Red Dirt Bar parking lot after an altercation with Winningham. Twenty-one-year-old Tristan Kauffeld was injured during the altercation, the news release states.

Winningham was arrested that same night.

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office requested OSBI assistance.