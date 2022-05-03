MAYES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Mayes County, Okla., man was sentenced to five life sentences plus 150 years in prison for sexually abusing six children over numerous years.

Johnny Wiley

Johnny Duwayne Wiley II was found guilty by a Mayes County jury of sexually abusing the six children from 2016 to 2019, according to District Attorney’s Office officials.

The trial lasted seven days, and the children Wiley sexually abused testified on the witness stand, officials said.

The lead investigator into Wiley’s crimes described the sexual abuse as severe, saying Wiley’s sexual crimes happened frequently over a span of years, raping and sexually abusing the children and also exposing them to pornography.

“I am so thankful the members of the jury told these children clearly — we believe you, and we’ll protect you and others. So today, the community can rest assured justice was served,” said District Attorney Matt Ballard.