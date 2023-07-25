OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty to a hate crime against a Black man in Shawnee back in 2019.

Devan Wayne Johnson, 28, and co-defendant Brandon Wayne Killian, who are white, were charged with physically assaulting a Black man – as well as the Black man’s white friend – in the parking lot of the Brickhouse Saloon in Shawnee.

Family members of one of the victims, Jarric Carolina, told KFOR in 2019 that Jarric and a friend were having a drink at Brickhouse Saloon in Shawnee when they were suddenly attacked by two men.

Carolina was left unconscious.

“This defendant is being held accountable for brutally assaulting a Black man because of his race,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department will continue to enforce our federal civil rights laws to prosecute those who commit violent hate crimes in our country.”

A surveillance camera recorded the brutal beating. The camera captured one of the suspects yelling, “You’re dead” and a racial slur, following the attack.

“Heinous, hate-fueled crimes such as this have no place in our state or country,” said United States Attorney Robert J. Troester for the Western District of Oklahoma. “This is the first case sentenced in the Western District of Oklahoma under the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act. The judge’s decision to give the maximum penalty in this case sends a strong message, and we will continue to aggressively combat all hate crimes and seek justice for those victimized by hate.”

Both men pleaded guilty to one count of committing a hate crime in September 2022.

“Hate crimes have a devastating impact on not only the victims and their families, but on entire communities as well,” said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray. “Today’s sentencing highlights the FBI’s work to ensure everyone feels safe in their own community, without fear of being harmed because of the color of their skin. There is absolutely no place for race-based violence in the state of Oklahoma.”

Johnson’s prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $68,186.64 of a total amount of $113,644.40 in restitution.

Killian will be sentenced on August 14.