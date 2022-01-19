Oklahoma man gets probation for part in insurrection

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man was sentenced for going inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Tanner Bryce Sells will receive two years probation with the first three months home detention, according to federal court records.

Tanner Bryce Sells

Sells, a Chandler native, must also pay a $1,500 fine and complete 50 hours of community service.

He posted videos on Facebook showing him inside the U.S. Capitol, according to prosecutors.

A mob stormed the U.S. Capitol Complex on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020, damaging property and injuring Capitol police officers as Vice President Mike Pence and a joint session of Congress were counting Electoral College votes to confirm then-President-elect Joe Biden as the newly elected U.S. President.

