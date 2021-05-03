Oklahoma man horrified after receiving $62k water bill in mail

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A sky-high water bill sends one Del City man into panic mode.

David Sudik got a $62,000 bill in the mail from Sooner Utilities. He believed the bill stemmed from a water leak in his shower.

“I unloosen the knob too much, and it all shouted out,” said Sudik.

Within an hour, his water company, Sooner Utilities, came out to fix the issue. A couple of days later, he got a bill in the mail stating he owed $62,000.

So, KFOR reached out to his utility provider to get answers, and a representative said it was a meter error.

“Automatic meters caused the problem. It rolled back a digit,” said a representative with Sooner Utilities. “Whatever happened has already been corrected. The man owes $17.60.”

The representative told KFOR the company didn’t inform Sudik about the bill’s correction because it was unaware he had an issue.

“They can say it’s a computer error, but they don’t get it,” said Sudik. “There are people out here struggling. We have had a bad year. This kind of stuff on top of it is too much.”

Sudik‘s new $17 bill is due on the 10th.