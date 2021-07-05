Oklahoma man hospitalized, loses eye after fireworks accident

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man is on the road to recovery following a terrifying accident on the Fourth of July.

“It was just a freak accident,” said KC.

KC described the frightening moment a faulty firework hit his family friend in the face while they were celebrating Independence Day in Spencer.

“It malfunctioned. It was just this short, and it burned quick and hit him,” said KC.

The group was celebrating around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night near Douglas and N.E. 36th St. when the firework went off.

They say they’re glad the kids at the party were far enough way to not get hurt.

“They were sitting around but they weren’t around him when it happened,” he said.

As soon as it went off, they called 911.

“He got hit across his eye,” said KC. “Kind of scary, could’ve been a worse day then it was.”

Minutes later, an ambulance rushed him to the hospital, and his friends tell us they couldn’t save his right eye.

“It blew up and his eye out, but he alright,” said KC.

They’re glad he’s on the mend but they’re also hoping their story serves as a reminder of how dangerous fireworks can be.

Mostly, they’re glad this situation didn’t end worse.

“I’m glad he’s alive, and safe, and the kids were safe, and I hope everyone else that had an incident with their family is safe too. Be careful every Fourth of July,” said KC.