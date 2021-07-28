Oklahoma man identifies woman killed in Chickasha officer-involved shooting

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Chickasha on Tuesday night.

The shooting took place near South 12th Street and West Hennessey Avenue around 6:45 p.m. June 27.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation tells KFOR the shooting started as a call to 911 reporting a suicidal woman.

“Sometimes I almost feel responsible for this. Because well she fell in love with me,” said Brad Parr, who lives at the home. “She was nice. She was big-hearted. She was helping me.”

Parr says he recently opened his door to a friend in need and gave her a place to stay, but after a few months things took a turn.

“She said, ‘Well I found a gun.’ She had found one of my pistols,” Parr said. “I said, ‘let me have it.’ And she said, ‘I’ll let you have it.’ And she pointed it at me.”

Parr says his friend, who he identified as Lisa Hight, was threatening to take her own life.

He tells News 4 Hight was upset after he told her she could no longer stay with him.

“We traded out her having somewhere to stay and I was getting physical therapy that I didn’t have to pay for. There was nothing going on here other than that,” Parr said. “I’m a jail and prison ministries pastor and I can’t have the appearance of people thinking I’m shacked up with a woman.”

Parr says after she pointed the gun at him, he and another friend at the home both went outside and called the police.

“You can’t threaten me with heaven. That’s what I told her. You can’t threaten me with heaven. You shoot me and I die, I know where I’m going,” Parr said.

The OSBI says when Chickasha Police arrived, she refused their command to put down the weapon.

“You heard gunshots. ‘Boom. Boom. Boom,’” Parr said. “I guess she stuck her arm out the door and fired shots at the officers and they returned fire.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more download the FREE KFOR News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

After the bullets stopped flying, OSBI said “officers observe the woman walking around the residence with the gun refusing commands to put the weapon down.”

There were more gunshots inside, then silence.

The woman was found dead moments later.

“They did everything they could do. They stood out here and tried to talk, negotiate with her. They tried to talk her out of. Just ‘put your hands up. Put the gun down and put your hands up.’ She wasn’t willing,” Parr said. “It makes me. It makes me sick.”

OSBI is still investigating. It’s not clear whether the woman died from the officer’s shots or if she shot herself.