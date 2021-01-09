Oklahoma man in jail after body of deceased woman found in his home; OSBI investigating as homicide

NOWATA, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents took a man into custody after they found the body of a deceased woman inside his home.

Jacob Reid Edward Kimball was transported to the Nowata County Detention Center on Saturday. OSBI agents are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside Kimball’s home, according to an OSBI news release.

OSBI agents are investigating the woman’s death as a homicide.

Nowata authorities were called to a disturbance at Casey’s General Store on Ash Street on Saturday morning.

The disturbance was described in the news release as a car accident and fight involving Kimball.

Officers traveled to Kimball’s residence in the 200 block of North McCaffree to speak with his family. Police found a deceased woman inside the residence, according to the news release.

The circumstances of the woman’s death are under investigation.

No further details were released.

