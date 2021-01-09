NOWATA, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents took a man into custody after they found the body of a deceased woman inside his home.
Jacob Reid Edward Kimball was transported to the Nowata County Detention Center on Saturday. OSBI agents are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside Kimball’s home, according to an OSBI news release.
OSBI agents are investigating the woman’s death as a homicide.
Nowata authorities were called to a disturbance at Casey’s General Store on Ash Street on Saturday morning.
The disturbance was described in the news release as a car accident and fight involving Kimball.
Officers traveled to Kimball’s residence in the 200 block of North McCaffree to speak with his family. Police found a deceased woman inside the residence, according to the news release.
The circumstances of the woman’s death are under investigation.
No further details were released.
- Parents react to PBS Kids canceling show ‘Caillou’
- ‘My New Normal’: 7-year-old Michigan girl publishes book about COVID-19 life
- WATCH: Family buys home frozen in the 1970s
- Oklahoma man in jail after body of deceased woman found in his home; OSBI investigating as homicide
- Arkansas Patriots deny affiliation with Richard Barnett, Gravette man pictured at U.S. Capitol riot