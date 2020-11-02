Oklahoma man injured in house fire

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – A man is recovering after being burned when a house caught fire in Choctaw.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday, fire crews were called to a house fire near Reno Ave. and Luther Rd. in Choctaw.

The resident told investigators that he lit a candle because his home didn’t have electricity. Right now, it’s not clear exactly what caused the blaze to spread.

Firefighters say the man had to be taken to a hospital to be treated for burns to his hands and face.

