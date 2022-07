CANADIAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a 27-year-old Oklahoma man has died after an accident at a local lake.

Around 9:30 p.m. on June 29, emergency crews were called to an accident at Lake Eufaula in Pittsburg County.

Investigators say 27-year-old Phillip Williams was headed southbound on a Jet Ski from Area 51 Marina. Officials say he hit the west shoreline at a high rate of speed.

Authorities say limited visibility and a high rate of speed were likely causes for the accident.