PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 52-year-old Oklahoma man has died following an accident on Lake Keystone.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, emergency crews were called to Lake Keystone near Appalachia Bay.

Investigators say a 2010 Azz Jet Boat, driven by 52-year-old Garry Dugan, was heading westbound in the Appalachia Bay area when the boat made an abrupt left turn in front of another jet boat.

At that point, the two vessels collided.

Officials say the 2008 Warhawk Jet Boat overrode the Azz Jet Boat, which threw Dugan into the water.

Dugan was pronounced dead at the scene due to head injuries.

Investigators say the cause of the crash was likely inattention due to the sunset.