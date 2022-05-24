CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 43-year-old Caddo County man has lost his life following an accident due to high water.

Around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to U.S. 281, just east of Hinton.

Investigators say 43-year-old Garry Bull was driving a 2008 Honda CRV eastbound on U.S. 281 when he hit standing water.

At that point, Bull lost control of the vehicle, slid off the road, and hit the end of a bridge rail.

Bull was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.