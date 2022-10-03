CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a 60-year-old Welch man was killed following an accident with a truck and trailer.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Sept. 21, crews were called to an accident on U.S. 59 in the city limits of Welch, Oklahoma.

Investigators say 60-year-old Stephen King was driving a 1994 EZ-Cart golf cart and was stopped in a private driveway, waiting for traffic to clear.

Officials say King accelerated to cross the road and hit the side of a 2019 Dodge Ram truck.

According to the accident report, King was knocked off of the golf cart and was hit by the trailer that was being pulled by the truck.

King was pronounced dead at the scene.