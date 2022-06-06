PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 26-year-old Oklahoma man is dead following a head-on crash in Pittsburg County.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on June 4, emergency crews were called to a crash along Hwy 113, approximately five miles north of McAlester.

Investigators say a 2014 Chevy Malibu, driven by 26-year-old Bryan Andre Smith, was heading southbound on Hwy 113 when it crossed the center line and left the roadway to the left.

At that point, officials say Smith overcorrected and got back on the road in the path of a 2001 Chevy CK 2500.

The vehicles hit head-on.

Authorities say Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two adults and three children in the Chevy CK were rushed to nearby hospitals in unknown conditions.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.