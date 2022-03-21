BURNS FLAT, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a 40-year-old Oklahoma man was killed in a head-on collision in Washita County.

Around 11 a.m. on March 18, emergency crews were called to a head-on collision along Hwy 152, just west of Cordell, in Washita County.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say 40-year-old Steven Patton was driving a 1999 Ford F-150 westbound on the highway when he crossed the center line, hitting a 2014 Ford F-150 head-on.

Officials say Patton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was rushed to OU Medical Center for treatment.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.