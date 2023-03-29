POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person is in custody following a deadly hit-and-run in Pottawatomie County.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a crash along westbound I-40, near Shawnee.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they realized a man working on a tow truck had been hit by a semi-truck.

Officials say Kyle McCullough was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Although the driver of the semi-truck initially tried to leave the scene, he didn’t get far before being stopped by law enforcement.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.