OPTIMA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Texas County.

Around 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 14, emergency crews were called to a crash along U.S.- 54 and Kaufman Rd.

Investigators say a 2016 Ram pickup truck was headed northeast on US-54, driving into a strong wind that was blowing sand, soil, and dirt.

The truck stopped in the road due to a crash on the roadway.

Authorities say a 2012 Dodge Journey, driven by 69-year-old Scott Morrell, was traveling too fast for the condition and was not able to stop in time.

Morrell was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead.