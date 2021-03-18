Oklahoma man loses appeal, remains on death row for beheading coworker

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Appeal was denied to an Oklahoma death row inmate who beheaded a co-worker.

Alton Nolen murdered his co-worker Colleen Hufford at Vaughan Foods in Moore in 2014. He also inflicted serious injuries on co-worker Traci Johnson.

Nolen was sentenced to death, but his attorney challenged the execution.

However, the Court of Criminal Appeals shot down the appeal request, rejecting claims by Nolen’s attorney who, among other things, argued Nolen was mentally ill and incompetent to stand trial.

Prosecutors said Nolen was suspended from his job after he threatened co-workers prior to the attacks.

Nolen remains on death row until further notice since executions are currently on hold in Oklahoma.