LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A house fire in Logan County destroyed virtually everything an Oklahoma man owns, and left firefighters reeling from heat exhaustion.

The house, located in the 6200 block of Vine Street, near the Guthrie area in Logan County, was gutted by the blaze Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters from several fire departments, including Guthrie, Langston, Sooner, Oak Cliff, Woodcrest, Meridian, Cashion and Coyle, were on scene battling the blaze.

The fire was extinguished by 4 p.m. Firefighters remained at the scene, dousing hot spots.

Multiple firefighters suffered heat exhaustion, including one who had to be transported to a hospital, fire officials confirmed to KFOR.

A relative of the homeowner told KFOR that the fire destroyed everything the homeowner owns except the clothes he was wearing.

Fire officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.