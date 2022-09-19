ARCADIA, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma County deputies, Edmond police and Edmond firefighters said they helped pull a man’s truck out of a pond after he accidentally crashed into the water.

Now, he’s working to determine what caused the crash.

“The next thing I remember is a wall of water across the windshield,” said Chancey Chaney. “Get out of it and start swimming.”

Chancey Chaney told KFOR he was feeling a little sore, just days after accidentally driving his father-in-law’s truck into a residential pond. What happened seconds before is still a mystery.

“Did I hit my head and forget and I swerved maybe to miss an animal?” he said. “I hit my head on the windshield or something. The windshield was pretty shattered.”

It was Wednesday at 6 a.m.

It was still pitch-black when Chaney was heading to work.

He said all of a sudden, the truck swerved, hit a gate, then went airborne about 16 feet, before landing in the pond. Then he felt a rush of water and adrenaline.

“I was thinking, ‘okay, I think maybe my ribs are broke and need to get a hold of someone, quick.’ So, luckily the first place I reached in the floorboard happened to be where my phone was, grabbed it,” Chaney said. “At that point, there was enough water on my door that I couldn’t push it open.”

Thankfully, the truck’s windows were manual. After rolling them down, Chaney was nearly free.

“It was just kind of instinctive. Just dove out and hit my feet on the side of the truck and kicked off just to get away from it because it was still drifting pretty fast,” said Chaney.

The panic lasted only a few seconds, maybe minutes, but it felt like an eternity.

The 40-foot deep waters practically swallowed the truck whole.

After officials arrived, deputies say the pond owner called in a team to get the truck out. Divers swam down then inflated pillows to float the truck up to the surface. Then, they used a crane to get it back on dry land.

Chaney walked away with only a mild concussion and a small scratch. Now, he’s working with doctors to make sure he’s OK.

“I definitely feel like I’ve been given a second chance. Makes me appreciate, you know, the time I have with my girls and everyone,” he said.

Chaney said he will not be getting behind the wheel until his doctors know what exactly happened.