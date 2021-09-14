Oklahoma man on trial for deadly gas station attack

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – A man accused of shooting and killing another man at an Oklahoma gas station is heading to trial for the crime.

In September of 2018, law enforcement officers were called to a deadly shooting at a gas station in El Reno.

When police arrived, they found the body of Ryan Johnson.

Investigators say surveillance cameras captured the gunman pulling up to the gas pumps, getting out of his car, and shooting Johnson multiple times. After the shooting, he fled the scene.

Authorities were able to identify the alleged gunman as Zachary Huber after several Good Samaritans worked to prevent him from leaving the scene. One driver intentionally rammed his vehicle, which left a distinctive mark that helped detectives identify their suspect.

Officials say they think the violent attack was random.

Huber was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder.

The jury was seated, and Huber’s trial is set to begin in Canadian County District Court.

Court records show Huber was on a deferred sentence for having a firearm while on probation, being reckless with a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.