Oklahoma man passes away from injuries days after crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 58-year-old Oklahoma man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash earlier this week.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, emergency crews were called to a crash at the intersection of Acme and Wolverine, just west of Shawnee.

According to an accident report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2016 Toyota Corolla was southbound on Acme as a 2016 Dodge Ram was heading westbound on Wolverine.

Investigators say the Corolla failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the Dodge Ram.

Both of the vehicles crashed through a fence before coming to rest in a field.

Officials say the passenger in the Dodge Ram, 58-year-old Kirk Halbert, Sr., was rushed to OU Medical Center in critical condition.

Sadly, Halbert died three days after the crash.

LATEST STORIES: