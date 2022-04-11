OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man has paid almost $123,000 to settle claims that allege he wrongfully obtained social security benefits for someone else.

According to the United States Department of Justice, from April 2013 through March 2019 Social Security benefits were deposited into a bank account belonging to a deceased SS beneficiary. Had the U.S. known at the time about the beneficiary’s passing, those benefits would have not been distributed.

David Lehman had access to that bank account and withdrew those benefits, although he was not entitled to do so.

To settle civil False Claims Act allegations, Lehman paid the U.S. $122,949. Through this settlement Lehman did not admit liability nor did the government make any concessions about the legitimacy of the claims.

“The agreement allows the parties to avoid delay, expense, inconvenience, and uncertainty involved in litigating the case,” said the U.S. Department of Justice.