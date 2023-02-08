OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has pleaded guilty to failing to pay employment taxes withheld from his employees’ paychecks.

According to court documents, Donald White was the president and owner of Power Utility Services, Inc. in Adair.

Officials say White intentionally did not pay over $31,000 in taxes withheld from employees’ paychecks. White also didn’t pay withholdings for multiple quarters between October 2009 and December 2017.

In all, authorities say he caused a tax loss to the IRS of approximately $516,021.

Recently, White pleaded guilty in the employment tax scheme.

He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.