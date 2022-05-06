WASHINGTON (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty to breaching the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection to overthrow the 2020 presidential Electoral College vote-counting process.

Jerry Ryals, 27, of Fort Gibson pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to a felony civil disorder charge, according to U.S. Department of Justice officials.

A mob laid siege to the U.S. Capitol Complex, in support of then-President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. They damaged property and injured Capitol police officers in an attempt to stop Vice President Mike Pence and a joint session of Congress from counting Electoral College votes to confirm then-President-elect Joe Biden as the newly elected U.S. President.

Court documents state that Ryals joined a crowd that was storming the Capitol.

FILE – Violent insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Jennifer Leigh Ryan, a real estate agent from suburban Dallas who flaunted her participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on social media and later bragged she wasn’t going to jail because she is white, has blond hair and a good job was sentenced on Thursday, Nov. 4, to two months behind bars. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Ryals was at the bottom of the Capitol steps, using his phone to record video as the mob tried to force their way inside the Capitol building, DOJ officials said.

“They are tear gassing, throwing flash bangs, pepper spray, but we will not concede,” he is heard saying in the video.

He went up the Capitol steps, saying in another video, “We definitely have enough people to overthrow this b—-. They don’t stand a f—ing chance.”

Ryals entered the Capitol building through a side door and remained inside approximately 10-15 minutes, primarily inside an unspecified office space.

A file photo of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Capitol police directed him back outside, but he later went back in and stayed inside for an additional 30 minutes.

“This time, he walked through or remained in several areas on multiple floors of the building, including the Rotunda and the Crypt. He took video and photos while inside the building, and even after leaving, remained illegally on the Capitol grounds,” DOJ officials said.

Authorities arrested Ryals in Muskogee on March 5, 2021. He will be sentenced on Oct. 18. He faces a maximum of five years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

“A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors,” DOJ officials said.

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. Jacob Anthony Chansley, the Arizona man with the painted face and wearing a horned, fur hat, was taken into custody Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 and charged with counts that include violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, file)

Nearly 800 individuals have been arrested in almost all 50 states for crimes related to the insurrection, including over 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, in the 15 months since Jan. 6, 2021. The investigation is ongoing, according to DOJ officials.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting the case.

The FBI’s Oklahoma City Field Office and its Tulsa Resident Agency, and the FBI’s Washington Field Office investigated the case with assistance from the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police.