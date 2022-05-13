TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – One man has pleaded guilty in connection to a deadly love triangle in Tulsa.

On Jan. 4, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to a home in the 3800 block of S. 28 W. Ave. to check on the welfare of a resident.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 29-year-old Sarah Maguire dead from blunt force trauma.

Investigators soon realized that Maguire’s car and other personal items were missing from the scene.

Maguire’s car was ultimately found in Fayetteville, Arkansas with two people sleeping inside it.

Authorities in Arkansas arrested Brinlee Denison and Nicholas Johnson on complaints of larceny of an automobile and first-degree murder.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Johnson said he and Denison were in an intimate relationship. However, he said Denison was also in a relationship with the victim, which made him jealous.

Johnson told detectives that Denison was aware that they were going to murder Maguire, and she helped in the planning of the crime.

In a disturbing twist, investigators say Denison and Johnson became intimate in the victim’s bed after attacking her with a crowbar.

“He stated he could still hear the victim in the living room struggling to live,” the affidavit stated.

Johnson told detectives that Denison took various electronics and credit cards from the victim’s home and used them several times on their way to Arkansas.

FOX23 reports that Johnson waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. He faces life in prison sentence.

He is set to be sentenced on July 21.

Denison will be heading to court on June 13.