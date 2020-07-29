Oklahoma man pleads guilty to murder of ex-wife

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has pleaded guilty to murdering his ex-wife in front of two children.

Around 6:30 p.m. on April 20, 2019, officers with the Arapaho Police Department and Custer County Sheriff’s Department received calls about gunshots being heard near a convenience store.

When emergency crews arrived, they found 45-year-old Heather Park suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in her vehicle.

Park was rushed to a nearby hospital before she was transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she died of her injuries.

Officials learned that Park was meeting her ex-husband, Brandon Benevento, at the convenience store to do a custody exchange.

Benevento was ultimately arrested and charged with Park’s murder.

On Tuesday, Benevento pleaded guilty to Park’s murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

