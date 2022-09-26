ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has pleaded guilty to murdering his lover’s husband.

In March 2021, Pastor David Evans, of Freewill Harmony Church in Ada, was shot in the head while he slept. Investigators said the gunman used the pastor’s own gun and bullets.

Prosecutors say Evans’ wife, Kristie Evans, and her lover, Kahlil Square, came up with a plan to shoot and kill the pastor.

Kristie Evans, image KFOR

Kristie Evans said from the outside of the home, Pastor Evans was “charming,” “smooth” and “suave.” However, she said behind closed doors he was controlling and abusive to her and their three children.

“From day one she was abused. She went from being in a small town home with her mom and dad, to a very abusive home with her husband, who over decades and decades abused her physically, emotionally, financially, sexually, especially in the last five years,” said Joi Miskel, Evans’s defense attorney. “He pretty much farmed her out and had men have sex with her, sometimes multiples at a time.”

Kahlil Square

Evans said her husband would put out ads on Craigslist, advertising men could do whatever they wanted to Evans. He would plan with the men without asking her.

One of those responses to the ads was 26-year-old Kahlil Square. Evans said he thought she was sexy and gave her compliments.

The duo started their own secret relationship, texting and talking on the phone multiple times a day.

While David Evans was on a mission trip in Mexico, Evans testified she asked Square to help her get out of the situation. The secret lovers planned Evans would leave the pastor’s gun and bullets outside for Square to use.

While he was asleep, Evans testified Square snuck into the room and shot him in the head, while Kristie stayed on the couch. She later called 911.

David Evans

Evans said the guilt ate her alive and she knew she had to turn herself in.

Evans was found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

Now, her lover has pleaded guilty to charges in the case.

Court documents show that Square pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree murder.

His sentencing is set for Nov. 15.