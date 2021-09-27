Oklahoma man pleads guilty to role in Capitol insurrection

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma man who took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection and took a beer from a refrigerator in the building has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

Court documents show 24-year-old Andrew Craig Ericson, of Muskogee, entered the plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

In a signed statement, Ericson said he is pleading guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building because he is guilty.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors will drop three related misdemeanors.

Ericson faces up to six months in prison when sentenced Dec. 10.

