DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Federal authorities say an Afton man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday for filming himself sexually abusing a young child that he had handcuffed and gagged.

Glenn Nickols

US Attorney Clint Johnson says 40-year-old Glenn David Nickols pleaded guilty to Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor Under 12 Years of Age in Indian Country and Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

In March of 2021, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a CyberTipline report to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) about an email account used by Nickols to transmit more than 100 videos and images of child sexual abuse.

During the OSBI investigation, agents noticed that several files were not of previously identified victims of child sexual abuse material.

The images and videos showed multiple instances of a man wearing a hat with the name “Buckster” sexually abusing a child with tape over her mouth and whose arms and legs had been restrained with handcuffs and shackles, according to Johnson.

After identifying Nickols and his address, OSBI conducted a search warrant on his home where they seized evidence of the abuse.

Agents were also able to identify the victim and ensure she was safe from any future harm.

Nickols was arrested and interviewed by OSBI agents.

During the interview, investigators say he identified himself as the adult male seen in the videos, that his nickname was “Buck,” and that he was the owner of the account.

He told agents the abuse took place at his home in Afton, within the bounds of the Cherokee Nation.

Contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com if you suspect a child is being sexually exploited.