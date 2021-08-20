Oklahoma man pleads guilty to threatening Biden, Congress

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A Tulsa man has pleaded guilty to sending emails to a Tulsa television station threatening to kill President Joe Biden, members of Congress and their families.

Court records show 58-year-old John Jacob Ahrens pleaded guilty Thursday to threatening the president and two counts of interstate communication with a threat to injure.

In a signed statement, Ahrens said he had no plea agreement, but pleaded guilty on his attorney’s advice in hopes of receiving a lenient sentence.

He faces up to 15 years in prison when sentenced, according to the document.