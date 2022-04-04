OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man has pleaded no contest to human trafficking charges stemming from a multicounty grand jury indictment.

In December of 2020, Joel French was indicted on 10 counts of human trafficking.

Officials say the case began after a confidential source gave the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Human Trafficking Unit a tip that French had been running a large-scale sex trafficking operation for years.

Court documents state that French recruited females online and prostituted them through deception, fraud, force, threat or coercion.

According to online court records, French pleaded no contest to the charges and accepted a blind plea.

His sentencing is set for July 14.