Oklahoma man pleads no contest to maiming girlfriend

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man accused of tossing acid on his girlfriend has pleaded no contest to a maiming charge in relation to the case.

Mace Dickens is charged with felony maiming.

In December, the 24-year-old victim told police that it all started with an argument after she told her boyfriend, Mace Dickens, that she wanted to go back home to get her phone.

That’s where he allegedly threw acid cleaner made with sulfuric acid on her face, neck, hands and even buttocks.

According to the affidavit, she told police, “He poured acid on me, spit on me and yelled [expletive] you.”

The badly burned woman walked down the street until she could find someone to call 911.

At the scene, police found a bottle of Liquid Fire Drain Line Opener, which “instantly creates heat to dissolve clog producing materials.”

“The jacket had holes in it from the acid,” said Ponca City Police Capt. Randy Tyner. “So she would have had pretty significant injuries.”

Dickens was arrested a few days later and was taken to the Kay County Jail.

According to online court records, Dickens entered a no-contest plea on the maiming charge. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but the majority of his sentence was suspended. Instead, he will serve six months in the detention center with credit for time served.

Dickens will also be required to complete 52 weeks of domestic violence classes and write an apology letter to the victim.