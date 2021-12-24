Oklahoma man recovers from COVID-19 after turning down ventilator, going home

FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, nursing coordinator Beth Springer looks into a patient’s room in a COVID-19 ward at the Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, La. A decline in COVID-19 cases in the United States over the last several weeks has given overwhelmed hospitals some relief, but administrators are bracing for yet another possible surge as cold weather drives people indoors. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An Oklahoma couple says God is responsible after the husband, who went home from the hospital to die, miraculously recovered from COVID-19.

“The doctor said, ‘Well, you know you’re taking him home to die.’ And I said, ‘There’s somebody that’s a lot greater than you that’s gonna be a blessing on him.’ And thank God we made that decision,” said Lola Cresente, Nelson’s wife.

Nelson Cresente and his wife Lola have been together for 25 years, but this holiday season they’re thankful for the opportunity to add even more time to their love story.

The couple was fully vaccinated when they tested positive for COVID-19 over the summer. Lola recovered, but Nelson’s health continued to decline, which sent him to the hospital.

“The physician shared with him that he needed to be on a ventilator. They both chose that that was not what they wanted for him. That they wanted him to go home and be in comfort,” said Sara Brickey, Valir PACE President.

“We made the decision. I prayed about it. We sat there in the hospital and we said, ‘I don’t want him on a ventilator. This is not what they want,” Lola said.

Lola and Nelson chose to go home and spend what little time they had left together.

But then a miracle occurred.

A next-door neighbor asked if she could pray over Nelson, specifically that his lungs would open.

The next day, Nelson’s nurse practitioner came over to check his lungs.

“I listened to his lungs, and his hospice nurse listened to his lungs, and we looked at each other and were like, ‘We’re hearing air here! Like air is moving,’” said Ashley Henson, a nurse practitioner with Valir PACE.

Nelson’s lungs were starting to bounce back.

“And I’m here. And thank God,” Nelson said. “No way I can pay this. This is something that came from God and I’m alive. Thank you. Thank you.”

The pair both believe God had something to do with it.

“There’s no doubt in my mind about it. Just like I say now, people do not give up, because faith, your faith, and your health is so important. But without your faith, you can’t have your health,” Lola said. “Our story is basically about miracles, faith and love.”

Nelson and Lola credit Nelson’s survival to not only their faith but also the vaccine.

They believe with him being as close to death as he was, he wouldn’t have had a chance at recovery without having their shots.

Nelson has still not regained his taste but is waiting for the day he can enjoy a steak dinner again.