Oklahoma man rushed to hospital after shooting in Poteau

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights

POTEAU, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Poteau are investigating after a man was found shot in the chest on Monday.

Around 2 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Poteau Police Department and LeFlore County EMS were called to a shooting at the Economy Inn, located in the 2000 block of N. Broadway.

When police arrived, they found 44-year-old Wesley McDaniel suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

McDaniel was rushed to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.

At this point, authorities are not releasing any suspect information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter