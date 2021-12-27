Oklahoma man rushed to hospital after shooting in Poteau

POTEAU, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Poteau are investigating after a man was found shot in the chest on Monday.

Around 2 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Poteau Police Department and LeFlore County EMS were called to a shooting at the Economy Inn, located in the 2000 block of N. Broadway.

When police arrived, they found 44-year-old Wesley McDaniel suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

McDaniel was rushed to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.

At this point, authorities are not releasing any suspect information.