OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In the wake of yet another mass shooting in America, an Oklahoma City man’s potential plot was foiled after confessing he wanted to commit a “large-scale act of violence.”

“Unfortunately, in this day and age, we have no choice but to take those threats seriously,” said Allie Friesen, the director of the Behavioral Health Clinical Program at INTEGRIS Health. “Typically people who participate in acts of violence are really suffering from pretty severe mental health concerns or under the influence of another substance.”

Court documents reveal that Oklahoma City police were called to Oakwood Springs Medical Facility, after Kirk Brittan said he wanted to perform the “large-scale act of violence.”

While looking through Brittan’s car, police allegedly found a part from an AR-15 style gun, several hundred rounds of ammunition and a copy of books containing “information and instructions on how to construct homemade explosives.”

Kirk Brittan

The court records added that Brittan has an “extensive history with mental health interventions.”

“When we see the actual acts of violence that is the absolute tip of the iceberg, right? So, typically there’s a lot of indicators, a lot of markers that happen before that actual act of violence,” said Freisen.

During an interview with police, according to court documents, Brittan confessed that:

He had attempted to purchase a firearm today (May 22) to kill politicians at the gun show but was denied when he made the statement to the seller about using the firearm to kill politicians.

He claims he is in possession of at least one additional rifle and pistol.

He has previously plotted to steal an aircraft and crash it into a building similar to the 9/11 attacks.

He is a formal Commercial FAA Pilot.

He specifically stated he wanted to assassinate Bernie Sanders.

Stated he wanted to kill people in a fashion similar to the recent Buffalo NY shootings.

After searching the home where Brittan lives with his parents, court documents say police seized a pistol and nearly 150 rounds of ammunition, as well as a hard drive, iPad and computer.

KFOR went to the home to try and talk to the family to get their side of the story, however, no one answered the door.

Brittan has been charged for Endeavor to Perform an Act of Violence and Devise a Plan to Cause Serious Injury or Death.