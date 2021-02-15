Oklahoma man says Good Samaritan saved his life following fiery semi crash

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – A man is trying to locate a kind stranger who he credits for saving his life following a wreck and fire involving two semis on the Turner Turnpike Sunday.

“I felt like, how did I come out, how did I come out where I wasn’t even harmed,” Tyler Caldwell told News 4. “I’m blessed, I’ll tell ya. God had his hand on me.”

Caldwell’s truck was crushed under a semi on the Turner Turnpike on Sunday during winter weather.

He told News 4 he was on his way to work from Luther to Oklahoma City.

“Whenever I seen that semi hit those other two semis, from the beginning of the crash, I knew that I needed to brace myself because I knew that I was about to hit that semi that was in front of me,” he said. “I was pretty much squished in between two semis and all that stuff that was on that trailer fell on top of my truck.”

He said he was then trapped inside his truck.



“I was worried I wasn’t going to make it out,” Caldwell said.

That’s when he said a kind stranger rushed to his rescue.

“Then this Alex guy, I don’t know his last name. To me, I feel like he was just an angel. He crawled through these two semis, a tiny bity hole that he crawled through, and then he was able to stand up. He told me, there’s a fire behind you. We got to get you out,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell was rushed to the hospital and miraculously, he has no injuries. He told News 4 he’s just really sore.

Now, Caldwell is hoping to locate the man who saved his life so he can thank him.

“If he wouldn’t have been there, this could be a different story,” he said.

Caldwell said Alex was driving a blue Chevy HHR. If you know Alex, contact KFOR to assist in connecting the two men.