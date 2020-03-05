Oklahoma man says he can’t get a ride on the paratransit bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Although Tom Hardin suffers from health issues that prevent him from driving, he is usually still able to get to different places around town.

However, recent issues with EMBARK Plus, a service that is funded by the City of Oklahoma City, have put a speedbump on his route to independence.

"Our ADA transportation service for those who are unable to use a fixed bus route service," Marketing Manager for EMBARK Michael Scroggins said.

The bus service is federally required to be available for those within a 3/4 mile of the traditional bus route.

Hardin is within that zone, but says he's been having issues scheduling his weekly ride to the doctor.

“Then they come back and they say, 'Sorry, Mr. Hardin. We just don't have anything available,” Hardin said.

EMBARK says it's first come, first served when it comes to scheduling a ride with EMBARK Plus. They say Hardin booked a couple of days out from his appointment but they weren't able to get him in for the week.

"What I understand about his trip is that he called on a Monday for a Wednesday reservation and usually those are going to be really hard to get," Scroggins said.

Officials say there's a growing demand for the city-funded service.

In February alone, EMBARK Plus made 7,100 trips.

Many times, the EMBARK driver will take riders to specific places, depending on their need.

"They're all independent trips going to different places so you're trying to look at where people are going and trying to pair up those trips that are similar so that we are being efficient," Scroggins said.

Hardin says he relies on EMBARK Plus because of how cheap it is compared to other services. He hopes scheduling will get easier for himself and others who rely on the bus service.

"The living family I have is down with cancer, so they have enough issues taking care of themselves,” Hardin said.

EMBARK also needs bus drivers.

For more information on EMBARK and EMBARK Plus Paratransit Service, visit the service's website.