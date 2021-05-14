Oklahoma man says his stimulus money was deposited in nonexistent bank account

SLAUGHTERVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man said he’s suffering financially, and his stimulus money was sent to a bank account he has no access to.

“I was promised this money and I have not removed a penny,” Ron Massey.

Massey said the Internal Revenue Service sent him a letter, stating his stimulus checks were successfully deposited into a Wells Fargo account – three of them!

But when he called the bank, he was told the account is invalid.

“They told me the account was [not] valid and the monies should have been sent back to the internal revenue. But here it is, 180 days later, and all I have received is another stimulus payment that has been direct deposited,” said Massey.

Ron Massey

He said he hasn’t heard anything since filing a refund recovery and identity theft form.

“I have done everything the Internal Revenue [Service] has asked me to fill out,” said Massey. “And it’s still being zero. I need that money.”

KFOR reached out to the IRS and was told representatives could not talk about personal matters. So, we reached out to a tax resolution and financial expert for help.

“My suggestion would be to amend your 2020 tax refund,” said Annette Hill with Travis W. Watkins Tax Resolution and Accounting Firm.

Hill said if you find yourself in this situation, redo your taxes and state you didn’t receive your stimulus payment.

Massey is in the process of re-filing his 2020 taxes.

